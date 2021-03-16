Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Flat After Wall Street Hits Record Close

03/16/2021 | 04:58am EDT
U.S. stock futures were flat after major indexes hit record closes Monday, while global stock indexes posted gains.

S&P 500 futures were unchanged and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures edged up 0.3%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.4% in morning trade, and it is at its highest level in a year. Consumer staples and information technology sectors led gains while materials and energy sectors lost ground.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%, the U.K.'s FTSE 250 gained 0.4% and Germany's DAX gained 0.5%.

The British pound was down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.38. Meanwhile, the Swiss franc and the euro traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude slipped 0.9% to $68.24 a barrel. Gold remained flat, at $1,728.40 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were down to minus 0.333% and yields on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts declined to 0.797%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged down to 1.608% from 1.609% on Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, indexes mostly climbed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.5%, and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%.

An

artificial-intelligence tool

was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-21 0458ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.19% 6051.16 Real-time Quote.8.92%
DAX 0.41% 14517.63 Delayed Quote.5.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.53% 32953.46 Delayed Quote.7.10%
HANG SENG 0.76% 29020.58 Real-time Quote.5.77%
NASDAQ 100 1.12% 13082.538519 Delayed Quote.0.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 13459.707589 Delayed Quote.3.35%
NIKKEI 225 0.52% 29921.09 Real-time Quote.8.28%
S&P 500 0.65% 3968.94 Delayed Quote.4.99%
