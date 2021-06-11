Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Hover After S&P 500 Hits Record

06/11/2021 | 03:55am EDT
U.S. stock futures were little changed a day after the S&P 500 nudged up to a fresh record as investors weighed rising inflation against evidence of a healing labor market.

S&P 500 futures traded mostly flat and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the markets open.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trade, and it is at its highest level in a year as gains in healthcare and communication services sectors were muted by losses in financials and real-estate sectors.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stock indexes in Europe mostly gained as France's CAC 40 rose 0.3% and the U.K.'s FTSE 250 climbed 0.3%, while Germany's DAX was flat.

The British pound depreciated 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.42 whereas the Swiss franc and the euro strengthened 0.1% against the dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude was up 0.1% to $72.60 a barrel. Gold also gained 0.5% to $1,905.10 a troy ounce.

The yield on German 10-year bunds declined to minus 0.274% and 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yields were down to 0.704%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slipped to 1.436% from 1.458%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Indexes in Asia were mixed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6%, whereas Japan's Nikkei 225 index was broadly flat and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite was lower 0.6%.

An artificial-intelligence tool

was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-21 0354ET

HOT NEWS