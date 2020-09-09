U.S. Stock Futures Rise After Tech Selloff

By Anna Isaac and Xie Yu

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Wednesday, a day after a tech rout drove the Nasdaq Composite into correction territory.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while contracts linked to the Nasdaq were up 1.4%. Shares in electric-car maker Tesla gained 6.2% premarket after losing a fifth of their value Tuesday.

Shares in other major tech companies also rose ahead of the opening bell in New York. Shares in Apple rose 2.8%, Microsoft ticked up 1.5%, and Amazon climbed 1.2%. Chip makers rose, with Nvidia up 2.8% and Advanced Micro Devices 2.5% higher.

Shares in Slack Technologies fell 16.9% in off-hours trading after the company reported results following the market's close Tuesday. Billings in the quarter fell short of expectations, even as the company lifted its full-year outlook and posted record sales.

Markets shrugged off news that AstraZeneca paused clinical trials of a leading Covid-19 vaccine after the unexplained illness of a study participant. Shares in the drugmaker were down slightly.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%, with gains in the region led by shares in oil producers and stocks perceived as safer such as utilities and telecommunications providers. Travel-related stocks, such as low-cost airline easyJet and lodging giant InterContinental Hotels Group were down as increasing coronavirus cases led to tighter travel restrictions in Europe.

Shares in luxury-goods giant LVMH fell 1.5% after it said Wednesday it was backing out of its $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany, saying both Tiffany and the French government asked it to delay the acquisition beyond the closing date allowed by the merger agreement.

Investors weighed whether the recent slide in technology stocks would bring a more lasting shift that merited a change in strategy. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down more than 10% from its recent high, considered a market correction. But even with the losses of recent days, it and other major indexes are well above their March lows, following a monthslong rally.

"Tech is expensive because people think it can grow regardless of the economic backdrop," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "There are varying degrees of truth to that." The selloff in tech stocks had also made defensive stocks, known as such because consumers buy their products irrespective of the state of the economy, more attractive, he said.

In Asia, most major stock benchmarks fell as tech stocks caught up with losses in the U.S. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.9%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1%.

"The correction in the U.S. market really weighed on sentiment," said Ken Wong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments in Hong Kong. Mr. Wong said the pullback shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise, given some stocks had doubled or tripled in value in a few months.

In Hong Kong, shares in Meituan Dianping, the operator of one of China's biggest food-delivery apps, fell 3.3%, extending a recent reversal after huge gains earlier this year. Games and messaging giant Tencent lost 0.9%, while smartphone maker Xiaomi dropped 1.3%.

Japan's SoftBank Group dropped nearly 3%, adding to its losses for the week, following the news that the tech giant had placed massive options bets on U.S. tech stocks.

Oil edged higher Wednesday, a day after its biggest fall in months. Brent crude, the international energy benchmark, rose 0.9% to $40.13 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the main U.S. bellwether, rose 1.5% to $37.32 a barrel.

In a sign of recovering demand, the fall in producer prices at Chinese factories eased in August, data showed Wednesday.

The nature and timing of a further fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy has concerned analysts and investors in recent weeks. Senate Republicans proposed a new, smaller package of coronavirus aid Tuesday aimed at unifying the party and bolstering it politically, as talks with Democrats remained at a standstill and both parties blamed the other for the lack of progress over the summer.

"It wasn't quite the cliff edge that people were suggesting it might be. The recovery has continued, albeit slowly," Oliver Jones, senior market economic at Capital Economics said. "There are expectations that at some point there'll still be something even if the timing isn't so clear anymore."

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked up to 0.684%, from 0.682% Tuesday. Gold, a traditional haven, was down 0.6% to $1930.70 a troy ounce.

GameStop and SelectQuote are among the companies reporting earnings Wednesday.

