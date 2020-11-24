Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Election Uncertainty Ebbs

11/24/2020 | 08:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stock futures climbed Tuesday after President Trump said his aides would cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House, easing investors' concerns about a drawn-out period of uncertainty.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, pointing to a second day of gains in U.S. stocks after the opening bell. Contracts linked to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index edged up 0.3%.

Investors are cheering signs that a protracted fight over control of the White House is potentially drawing to a close, reducing political risks over the winter months. The General Services Administration chief said Monday that her agency would provide Mr. Biden federal resources meant to assist in a smooth transfer of power. Mr. Trump also said he has instructed aides to help with the transition.

"This is very positive: it means that we finally might get an orderly transition process," said Luc Filip, head of private banking investments at SYZ Private Banking. "That would relieve some of the uncertainties that have been weighing on the market over the past two to three weeks."

Stocks also grew more buoyant Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Biden plans to select former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. Ms. Yellen has said recently the recovery will be uneven and lackluster if Congress doesn't spend more to fight unemployment and keep small businesses afloat.

One of Ms. Yellen's first decisions could be to potentially reactivate a series of measures to backstop credit growth that the Fed and Treasury launched this spring. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin decided last week that the programs would cease the purchase of loans or assets at the end of the year, declining an extension that had been sought by the Fed.

"She has clearly shown that she's willing to minimize the downside risks to the economy," said Eric Barthalon, global head of capital markets research at Allianz. "This is good news from a markets' point of view."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, declined 0.3%.

In bond markets, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes edged up to 0.868%, from 0.857% on Monday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, rose to its highest since the turmoil in markets in the spring, ticking up 1% to $46.50 a barrel.

"Oil demand rebound in 2021 is now a certainty, and markets are not waiting to price it in," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic bank SEB. "Add in the new stability from Biden, and it is again possible to make sensible predictions."

A survey of U.S. consumer confidence for November, due out at 10 a.m. ET, is likely to reflect the recent surge in coronavirus cases and government restrictions in some states to contain the spread.

Companies including Dell Technologies and retailers Gap and Nordstrom are scheduled to report earnings after markets close. Investors will be scrutinizing their results for further insights into businesses' ability to operate and their guidance for the coming months in light of the fresh limits on commercial activity around the world.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%.

Among European equities, travel stocks rose after the U.K. government said it would allow travelers to reduce the number of quarantine days, starting Dec. 15, if they test negative for Covid-19. Jet-engine maker Rolls Royce Holdings advanced nearly 9%, cruise company Carnival jumped over 9% and International Consolidated Airlines Group, parent of British Airways, rose almost 6% in London.

Oil companies also rallied on the back of the rise in crude prices. BP advanced over 7% in London, and Royal Dutch Shell gained 4.5% in Amsterdam.

Travel stocks edged up in U.S. premarket trading as well, with United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Group climbing over 3%. Royal Caribbean Group gained 4%.

Most major Asian benchmarks edged up by the close of trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5%, playing catch up after being closed Monday for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index ticked down 0.3%.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-20 0820ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 4.19% 49.72 Delayed Quote.-29.56%
ALLIANZ SE 1.56% 199.68 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 4.66% 18.18 Delayed Quote.-65.83%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.52% 69.38 Delayed Quote.35.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.12% 29591.27 Delayed Quote.2.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.18691 Delayed Quote.5.62%
HANG SENG 0.33% 26566.26 Real-time Quote.-6.06%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 5.02% 175.4798 Delayed Quote.-61.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.57% 46.52 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
NASDAQ 100 0.00% 11905.941438 Delayed Quote.36.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 11880.633754 Delayed Quote.32.12%
NIKKEI 225 2.50% 26165.59 Real-time Quote.7.91%
NORDSTROM, INC 10.10% 23.44 Delayed Quote.-42.73%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 4.41% 75.78 Delayed Quote.-43.24%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 5.36% 15.522 Delayed Quote.-43.63%
S&P 500 0.56% 3577.59 Delayed Quote.10.73%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00% 4333.31 Delayed Quote.22.68%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.00% 4327.87 Delayed Quote.15.18%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 2.79% 46.81 Delayed Quote.-13.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.71% 391.34 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 2.58% 40.93 Delayed Quote.-53.54%
WTI 1.18% 43.495 Delayed Quote.-30.81%
Latest news "Markets"
08:21aU.S. Stock Futures Rise as Election Uncertainty Ebbs
DJ
07:46aGermany's DAX Index Changes Rules After Wirecard Collapse
DJ
07:07aU.S. Stock Futures Rise as Election Uncertainty Ebbs
DJ
05:42aU.S. Stock Futures Rise as Election Uncertainty Ebbs
DJ
04:41aEUROPE : European shares rise on vaccine optimism, possible easing of virus curbs
RE
03:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech
RE
02:53aFACTBOX : Key changes to rules for Germany's blue-chip DAX index
RE
02:53aGermany's DAX to expand to 40 members from 30 in index shake-up
RE
02:43aDAX Index to Be Expanded to 40 Members With New Rules on Membership
DJ
11/23TSX rises 0.46% to 17,097.74
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
2Biden transition and vaccine hopes drive up stocks, oil and bitcoin
3Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
4DOW JONES 30 : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech
5GM hits reverse on Trump effort to bar California emissions rules

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ