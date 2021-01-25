U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start a Busy Week for Earnings

U.S. stock futures and global indexes advanced at the start of a week that will include a slew of major corporate earnings reports, offering a look at how they are faring through the pandemic.

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.3%. Contracts linked to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 rose 0.8%.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trade. Health care and information technology sectors led gains while industrials and energy sectors lost ground.

Aena S.M.E. declined 2.3% after more than one week inching lower and easyJet fell 5.5%.

Regional indexes in Europe were mixed as U.K.'s FTSE 250 rose 0.1% and Germany's DAX gained 0.2%, whereas France's CAC 40 traded broadly flat.

The Swiss franc was down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.13. Meanwhile, the euro and the British pound traded flat against the dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude oil was up 0.6% to $55.72 a barrel. Gold slipped 0.3% to $1,851.20 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields fell to minus 0.515% from minus 0.510% and 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yields were down to 0.307% from 0.312%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were up to 1.098% from 1.086%. Bond yields move in the opposite directions to prices.

Indexes in Asia mostly climbed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 2.1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.7%, and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.5%.

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-21 0409ET