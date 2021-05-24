Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

05/24/2021 | 04:01am EDT
U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was largely flat in morning trade as gains in communication services and information technology sectors were muted by losses in consumer discretionary and utilities sectors.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stock indexes in Europe were mixed. France's CAC 40 gained 0.1% and the U.K.'s FTSE 250 meandered around the flat line.

Bitcoin rose to $36,387 on Monday, according to CoinDesk, after having dropped to $32,919.75 on Sunday afternoon.

The euro and the British pound were up 0.2% and 0.1% respectively against the dollar and the Swiss franc was flat against the dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.11.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8% to $66.99 a barrel. Gold also strengthened 0.3% to $1,883.20 a troy ounce.

The German 10-year bund yield slipped to minus 0.143% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts was down to 0.817%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were down to 1.610% from 1.629% on Friday. Bond yields move in the opposite directions to prices.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.2% and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite added 0.3%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4%.

An artificial-intelligence tool

was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 0400ET

