U.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher on Earnings Optimism

By Jem Bartholomew

U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday, signaling that markets will open with muted gains after posting its biggest weekly rally in three months.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 index ticked up 0.3%. The broad market gauge advanced 3.8% last week as uncertainty surrounding the election results ebbed with polls showing a growing lead for former Vice President Joe Biden over President Trump.

This week, the focus is likely to shift to the third-quarter earnings season. Investors are betting that the results will show corporate performance has turned a corner, helping lift stocks higher. With the economy continuing to slowly reopen, profits of large companies in the S&P 500 are now projected to drop 20% from a year earlier, an improvement from the 25% decline anticipated at the end of June.

"There is a big sense that [the third quarter] was a big quarter for growth in the U.S.," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Société Générale. "It's economically not as bad as our worst nightmare."

Markets are also betting that the Democrats may secure control of the Senate in the November election, making it a full sweep. That would lay the ground for a large stimulus package to be passed by Congress, offering additional relief to households and businesses, in the early months of next year.

"There is a good chance that we've overplayed the volatility due to the November election," said Edmund Shing, Global Head of Equity Derivative Strategy at BNP Paribas. The Federal Reserve is still "in 'whatever it takes' mode," and both major parties are committed to more stimulus, though a bipartisan deal is very unlikely, he said.

The latest White House offer on a new coronavirus package hit resistance from both Democrats and Republicans over the weekend, deflating hopes that an agreement would be struck before Nov. 3. But investors had already written off hopes of a deal before the election, and are looking ahead to the new year.

"Somewhere in the middle of [negotiations], everyone said in the end we're going to get easier fiscal policy, come what may," Mr. Juckes said. Still, "it's much harder if neither side wins control" of the White House and Congress, Mr. Juckes added.

There is little incentive for lawmakers to reach an accord before the election, Mr. Shing said. That is partly because there will inevitably be a considerable lag between the actual spending and the growth, which he predicts would only start in earnest toward the end of 2021.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, fell 1.3% to $42.31 a barrel. Gold prices ticked up 0.1%.

The market for U.S. Treasurys is closed for Columbus Day.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.3%.

China's Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.64% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 2.19%.

Over the weekend, China made it easier for traders to bet the yuan will fall in value, a move analysts said showed that the country's central bank wants to slow any further rally in the currency. Starting Monday, banks no longer need to deposit 20% of their sales when buying and selling what are called currency forwards denominated in U.S. dollars for clients.

The yuan weakened about 0.3% to about 6.71 per dollar in both the tightly controlled onshore market and freer offshore markets in Hong Kong and elsewhere.

--Joe Wallace contributed to this article.

