U.S. Stocks Bounce Back After Tech Selloff

By Anna Isaac and Paul Vigna

U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday after a three-session selloff in big technology stocks pulled the Nasdaq Composite Index into correction territory.

The tech-laden index rose 2.8%, after suffering its worst three-day drop since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 650 points, or 2.4%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.5%.

The major tech companies that drove the selloff were leading the rebound. Shares of Apple rose 4.5%, Microsoft gained 5% and Amazon.com climbed 3.9%. Tesla rose 6.1%, after dropping 21% on Tuesday.

"Things calmed down a lot," said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets. "We got the correction we should have had a few weeks ago. Now investors are asking whether they should buy the latest dip."

Indeed, the selloff was just an example of the market's usual give and take, said Sean Sun, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in Sante Fe, N.M. The top tech stocks are still very profitable, and combined with the Fed's determination to keep rates low, stocks still look like a buy, he said.

"The selloff wasn't a turning point," he said. "Investors are coming back to the buffet."

Even with the losses of recent days, the Nasdaq and other major indexes are still up about 50% from their March lows, following a monthslong rally.

"Tech is expensive because people think it can grow regardless of the economic backdrop," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "There are varying degrees of truth to that."

The selloff in tech stocks had also made defensive stocks, known as such because consumers buy their products irrespective of the state of the economy, more attractive, he said.

Shares of Slack Technologies bucked the rally in the broader tech sector, falling 16% after the messaging company reported billings for the latest quarter fell short of expectations.

Meanwhile, the nature and timing of a further fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy has concerned analysts and investors in recent weeks. Senate Republicans proposed a new, smaller package of coronavirus aid Tuesday aimed at unifying the party and bolstering it politically, as talks with Democrats remained at a standstill and both parties blamed the other for the lack of progress over the summer.

"It wasn't quite the cliff edge that people were suggesting it might be. The recovery has continued, albeit slowly," Oliver Jones, senior market economic at Capital Economics said. "There are expectations that at some point there'll still be something even if the timing isn't so clear anymore."

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6%, with gains in the region led by shares of oil producers and stocks perceived as safety plays such as utilities and telecommunications providers. Travel-related stocks, such as low-cost airline easyJet and lodging giant InterContinental Hotels Group dropped as increasing coronavirus cases led to tighter travel restrictions in Europe.

Investors appeared to shrug off news that AstraZeneca paused clinical trials of a leading Covid-19 vaccine after the unexplained illness of a study participant. Shares fell 0.5% in London.

Shares of luxury-goods maker Tiffany fell 6.7% after LVMH said it was backing out of its $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany. LVMH said the deal was being dragged into trade disputes between the U.S. and French governments. Tiffany accused the company of using that as an excuse to scuttle the acquisition.

In Asia, most major stock benchmarks fell as tech stocks caught up with losses in the U.S. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.9%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1%.

"The correction in the U.S. market really weighed on sentiment," said Ken Wong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments in Hong Kong. Mr. Wong said the pullback shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise, given some stocks had doubled or tripled in value in a few months.

In Hong Kong, shares in Meituan Dianping, the operator of one of China's biggest food-delivery apps, fell 3.3%, extending a recent reversal after huge gains earlier this year. Games and messaging giant Tencent lost 0.9%, while smartphone maker Xiaomi dropped 1.3%.

Japan's SoftBank Group dropped nearly 3%, adding to its losses for the week, following the news that the tech giant had placed massive options bets on U.S. tech stocks.

Oil edged higher Wednesday, a day after its biggest fall in months. West Texas Intermediate, the main U.S. bellwether, rose 4% to $38.25 a barrel.

In a sign of recovering demand, the fall in producer prices at Chinese factories eased in August, data showed Wednesday.

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 0.703% from 0.682% Tuesday. Gold, a traditional haven, gained 0.7% to $1957 a troy ounce.

Xie Yu contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com