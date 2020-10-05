U.S. Stocks Close Higher on Signs of Muted Political Risk

By Anna Isaac and Logan Moore

U.S. stocks rose Monday as investors cheered signs that political uncertainty may ebb following reports of President Trump's improving health condition.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as the broad market gauge followed up on gains from last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 466 points, or 1.7%.

Uncertainty over the leadership of the U.S. government rattled markets late last week after Mr. Trump tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about the functioning of the government, the election campaign and the Supreme Court nomination process if the president were to be sidelined.

Equities remain sensitive to any signals about the state of Mr. Trump's health, investors said. Mr. Trump's medical team has said he could be sent back to the White House as soon as Monday, following several days of contradictory information from doctors and advisers.

On the economic front Monday, the U.S. services sector posted a steady increase last month, marking its fourth straight month of gains after large contractions in April and May.

There are two major indicators that investors are looking at, said Joseph Amato, vice president of Neuberger Berman Group LLC and chief investment officer of equities. The first is the pace at which the country is set to reopen after coronavirus. The second is any Washington policy regarding the virus.

"When you're talking about an economy that's $22 trillion, moving to a level of normalcy is going to overshadow near term election issues," he said. " Election and different policy issues that exist to the left and right are going to be important long-term drivers."

On the election front, Vice President Joe Biden's lead over the president also appears to have widened, according to a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News in the two days following the debate. That signals there may be less room for dispute over the results of the November elections, which would be welcomed by markets.

Still, the poll was conducted before news emerged that Mr. Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

In recent weeks, markets have grown increasingly skeptical that Democrats and the White House will reach an agreement over the size and terms of the government's next coronavirus-relief spending package. Many investors are instead trying to assess what a victory for Mr. Biden might mean for the fiscal package and for issues such as corporate taxes.

"People are starting to question whether or not a Biden win would be an outright negative for equities," said James McCormick, a strategist at NatWest Markets. "There are tax implications, but there are also some positive stimulus implications."

Political and economic uncertainty has led to choppy trading in recent days, and there are signs that the market turbulence will continue. The Cboe Volatility Index, an options-based gauge of investors' expectations for market swings, is near its highest level in almost a month.

A slow recovery should be expected, said Anwiti Bahuguna, head of multi-asset strategy at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Even though the initial rebound is better than what investors expected in the heat of the pandemic crisis, she said gross domestic product is likely to remain down 4% from the beginning of the year.

For now, she said her sights are set on U.S. stocks.

"There is enormous support from monetary and fiscal policy, which keeps the cost of borrowing for corporations very low," she said.

Developing international economies, Ms. Bahuguna said, are recovering at a much slower rate than the U.S.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 5.8% after the White House said Friday the president received an eight-gram dose of Regeneron's antibody drug cocktail as a precautionary measure.

Shares in MyoKardia jumped 58% after Bristol Myers Squibb said it will buy the biotech company in a $13.1 billion deal aimed at expanding the cancer-drug powerhouse's lineup of heart drugs.

Shares in Cineworld Group, which owns Regal Entertainment Group, plummeted 36% in London after the second-largest cinema chain in the U.S. said it was closing all of its locations nationwide, after reopening in August, escalating the pandemic-driven crisis facing the entertainment industry.

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked higher to 0.755%, from 0.694% Friday.

In commodities, Brent crude, the international energy benchmark, rose 3.5% to $40.63 a barrel.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%.

Major Asian stock markets also rallied by the close of trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.3%. China's Shanghai Composite Index remained closed for a holiday.

