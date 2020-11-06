U.S. Stocks Edge Lower as Election-Week Rally Pauses

By Mischa Frankl-Duval and Gunjan Banerji

U.S. stocks slipped Friday, interrupting the sharpest weekly rally since April as investors focused on the still-undecided presidential election, surging Covid cases and fresh jobs numbers.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.4%.

Stock futures pared their losses after the latest jobs report showed hiring picked up last month at a stronger pace than expected. The unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October, better than the 7.7% figure economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast. The U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October, more than the 530,000 projected.

"I was afraid that the rise in Covid would hurt the report," said Chris Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management. "I was pleasantly surprised."

The mild declines in early trading Friday come at the tail end of a blockbuster week for the stock market. The recent rally has been broad, lifting stocks around the world, corporate bond prices and even bitcoin.

Stocks have vaulted higher as the prospect of a split Congress reduced the chances of a corporate-tax hike should Democratic candidate Joe Biden win the presidency. Mr. Biden gained a lead over President Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday morning. He was also leading in Arizona and Nevada, putting him within striking distance of the 270-electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

"I just think it's a pause for breath," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy and research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at State Street Global Advisors, of Friday's moves.

Mr. Kassam attributed this week's rally to a "goldilocks scenario," where a Republican Senate dilutes the power of a Democratic president, limiting his ability to enact tax increases or antitrust regulation against big tech companies.

All three major stocks indexes are up at least 6% for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were within 4% of their early-September highs as of Thursday's close, while the Dow was off about 6% from its February high.

The election results and instantaneous reactions that rippled through the stock market -- both in overnight trading and subsequent days -- highlight the challenges investors face in trying to predict both political and market outcomes.

Four years ago, many projected a win for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and some even warned of a market drop if President Trump were elected. Instead, the stock-market plunge lasted just a few hours in overnight trading and stocks rallied in following months.

This time, many were bracing for extreme volatility around the presidential election and some investors predicted a Democratic sweep, optimistic that a giant fiscal rescue package could buoy the economy and boost shares of cyclical companies that would benefit from such a deal. That hasn't come to fruition, and investors quickly unraveled bets on corners of the market that were poised to benefit from such a deal.

The broader market has risen anyway.

The moves rippling through markets have caught some investors off guard, especially after weeks of polling data showing that a democratic sweep in Congress and the White House was likely.

The rapid reversal in the stock market this week led some traders to say that the recent rally has been turbocharged by investors unwinding bearish bets placed ahead of the election. For example, investors dumped stocks ahead of the election, sending the S&P 500 toward the worst week ahead of a presidential election on record.

"We were surprised by the swiftness and magnitude of the [bond] move. We considered the current outcome to be the worst case scenario for the market," wrote BNP Paribas analysts in a note to clients on Friday. "The market is clearly looking through short-term risks and focusing on the medium-term positives."

Yields on corporate investment-grade debt have dropped this week as bond prices have risen, FactSet data show.

The relative weakness of stocks on Friday came a day after the Federal Reserve left policy unchanged, but highlighted rising risks to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a sense of urgency coming from the fact that the second wave, or the U.S. third wave, is becoming definitely much worse than I think we were expecting," said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

The U.S. recorded another record-high day of newly reported coronavirus infections Thursday, with nearly 121,888 infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The tally is 18.5% higher than Wednesday's 102,831. More than 1,200 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins data, a figure not seen since mid-September.

In corporate news, shares of T-Mobile US jumped almost 6% after the company said it continued to add customers in the third quarter and told investors the cost-cutting plan it launched in the wake of its Sprint takeover is running ahead of schedule.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude oil prices dropped 3% to $37.64 a barrel in recent trading, erasing some of the gains made earlier in the week amid hopes for longer, deeper supply cuts. Behind Friday's fall was a combination of rising coronavirus cases -- which is hampering crude's demand recovery -- and the protracted tallying of U.S. votes.

"A Biden victory is more likely to weigh on the oil price in the longer term because it makes rapprochement more probable in the Iran conflict and would see a greater focus on renewable energies," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.

Elsewhere, China's Shanghai Composite closed 0.2% lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9%.

