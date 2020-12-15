U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Track Stimulus Talks

By Joe Wallace and Caitlin McCabe

U.S. stocks climbed Tuesday as investors welcomed signs of progress in negotiations over an economic relief package in Washington.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% as of the 4 p.m. close of trading in New York. That followed four consecutive days of losses, which marked the index's longest losing streak since September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced about 340 points, or 1.1%. Meanwhile, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3%.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers urged Congressional leaders on Monday to forge ahead with a $748 billion spending package that would avoid the thorniest issues holding up a deal. The top four congressional leaders are expected to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss a coronavirus relief package and a year-end spending bill.

Investors have been closely monitoring prospects for a stimulus deal, especially as the potential for further Covid-19 lockdowns in the months ahead has grown. Despite the initial rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech in the U.S. on Monday, the country is still facing a winter that could be difficult as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

"The [vaccine] news is here and now the market is just digesting some of these [November] gains and looking for the next catalyst as we move into next year," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services.

In corporate news, shares of Apple climbed after Nikkei Asia reported that Apple plans to produce up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of next year, a nearly 30% year-over-year jump. Shares of the iPhone maker rallied 4.1%.

Energy stocks, banks and materials companies also rallied, while the Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 2.1%. The index's 17% gain for the year is currently outpacing the S&P 500's 14% rise.

In contrast, shares of several vaccine-makers tumbled. Pfizer fell 1.6% while Moderna slid 6%. The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna's Covid-19 shot is "highly effective," suggesting it could soon be added to the arsenal against the pandemic. Shares of the company have experienced a significant run-up this year. Even with Tuesday's losses, it remains up more than 630% year-to-date.

On Monday, the Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. surpassed 300,000, underscoring that despite ongoing advances in coronavirus medical treatments, the pandemic still threatens to continue to be a drag on the U.S. economy. Officials in Boston and other nearby cities and towns are tightening Covid-19 restrictions this week, including closing businesses such as movie theaters in an attempt to combat rising Covid-19 cases.

"The market is having to deal with a lot of headwinds," said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "Both on the virus itself, the risk of tighter and tighter lockdowns, and uncertainty around any kind of additional stimulus in the U.S."

"It will be a slower recovery without it," Mr. Redha said, referring to a new relief package.

Still, many money managers hope that vaccines, coupled with continuing support from central banks, will allow the rally in stocks and corporate bonds to extend into 2021. Additional support from the U.S. government could offer more buoyancy to markets.

"The jury's still a little bit out on exactly what's going to be passed here," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank. "The U.S. does need some more fiscal stimulus to see it through these winter months."

Treasury yields are likely to jump if U.S. lawmakers do pass a significant stimulus package, lifting growth, inflation prospects and the supply of bonds, Mr. Graham-Taylor added.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes edged up to 0.918%, from 0.891% on Monday. Meanwhile the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of others, slipped 0.3%.

U.S. industrial production grew 0.4% in November from a month earlier, the Federal Reserve said, indicating a continuation of the recovery in output by factories, mines and utilities.

However, output overall in November remained about 5% below February levels, the Fed said.

In overseas markets, the regionwide Stoxx Europe 600 index ticked up about 0.3%. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.1% lower in a mixed session for Asian stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2%.

China's economic recovery continued apace in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, putting the world's second-largest economy on a stronger footing as it approaches the end of a tumultuous year. Industrial output rose 7% from a year earlier, faster than economists were expecting.

