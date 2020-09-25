Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Rise but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

By Anna Isaac and Dawn Lim

U.S. stocks edged higher in another volatile session Friday, but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notched their fourth consecutive week of declines.

The toll of the coronavirus pandemic, the prospects of an uneven U.S. economic recovery and uncertainty from a presidential race has injected turbulence in markets. Major stock indexes started the day swinging between losses and gains before ascending.

The S&P 500 rose 51.87 points, or 1.6%, to 3298.46 but suffered a weekly loss of 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 358.52 points, or 1.3%, to 27173.96 but fell 1.7% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 241.30 points, or 2.3%, to 10913.56 and snapped a three-week losing streak.

"The choppiness is the market trying to figure out where the heck we are, " said Brad McMillan, Commonwealth Financial Network's chief investment officer. "We're going to see more choppiness going forward."

Investors' confidence has been crimped by elevated levels of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and Europe, as well as signs that the global economic recovery is slow and uneven. The prospect of a contested November presidential election adds to uncertainty.

"We're in a bit of a holding pattern. It feels like a bit of a phony market right now. I don't think there's any key factors that have changed," said David Coombs, head of multiasset investments at Rathbone Brothers. "Until we get a vaccine for the population at large, the coronavirus course is uncertain."

New economic data provided hints of recovery in the manufacturing industry. New orders for durable goods rose 0.4% in August from July, the Commerce Department said Friday. The increase, on the heels of bigger advances earlier in the summer, was weaker than economists predicted. Many investors say the true litmus test of an economic recovery is whether they see stronger signs of a rebound in jobs.

"You've had the dichotomy of some good news and bad news," said Jeffrey Schulze, an investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments. "The market is having a difficult time finding its footing."

The U.S. reported about 44,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, up from about 37,000 a day earlier and bringing the total number of people who have been infected in the country to about 6.98 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Daily new infections have been going up again since mid-September.

Investors are awaiting signs of progress on additional U.S. stimulus spending from the government. House Democrats are readying a scaled-down package of about $2.4 trillion that would include assistance to airlines, restaurants and small businesses. But Republicans said the chances of a deal before Election Day remained slim.

"We've had such a huge fiscal response already, it's easy to say the response now is disappointing," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. "It's basically a matter of time: before or after the election. Significant support is coming. The Fed is asking for it."

In bond markets, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury ticked down to 0.659%, from 0.664% Thursday.

In commodities markets, gold fell 0.6% to $1857.70 a troy ounce Friday and suffered the largest weekly percentage decline since March. The precious metal has been hit by a strengthening dollar and falling inflation expectations.

Information technology was the top performing sector of the S&P 500 Friday. Apple and Microsoft both rose, one sign of tech giants' gains as a pandemic forces people into more reliance on software and social media to stay connected.

Meanwhile, shares of Novavax surged $11.12, or 11%, to $113.56 after the company said Thursday it started a final-stage study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the U.K. The stock, which has been popular among investors using the Robinhood app, has gained some 2,700% this year.

Barclays analysts touted a more bullish outlook for cruise lines and said in a Friday research note the sector is "nearing an inflection point." The cruise industry has been proposing safety measures in hopes of bringing back limited voyages from the U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings advanced $2, or 14%, to $16.63, while Carnival rose $1.33, or 9.7%, to $15.07.

"As we go into the fourth quarter, risks are starting to pile up, making it harder for equities to make gains. It's the election risk, the Covid risk, and the fiscal risk," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "And then of course the economic data: we've had all the easy gains in the third quarter and we want to be sure that momentum isn't running out."

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%.

The major Asian equity benchmarks ended the week on a mixed note. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% Friday, while China's Shanghai Composite Index ticked down 0.1%.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.75% 112.28 Delayed Quote.47.41%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.42% 91.55 Delayed Quote.-48.30%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 9.68% 15.07 Delayed Quote.-72.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.34% 27173.96 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.28% 207.82 Delayed Quote.27.20%
NASDAQ 100 2.34% 11151.132967 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.26% 10913.561787 Delayed Quote.18.94%
NIKKEI 225 0.51% 23204.62 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 13.67% 16.63 Delayed Quote.-74.95%
NOVAVAX, INC. 10.86% 113.56 Delayed Quote.2,473.87%
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC 0.00% 1608 Delayed Quote.-24.51%
S&P 500 1.60% 3298.46 Delayed Quote.0.19%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.02% 3950.61 Delayed Quote.11.22%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.02% 3904.21 Delayed Quote.4.45%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.10% 355.51 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.08% 781.46 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
04:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street ends higher as tech rally squashes virus fears, but S&P down for week
RE
04:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise but S&P 500 Notches Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
03:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Point to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
12:28pEUROPE : Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
12:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Wobble, Pointing to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
10:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide, Pointing to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Lower, Pointing to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
09:16aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
08:43aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group