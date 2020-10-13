Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Stocks Waver as Earnings Season Begins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stocks wobbled Tuesday, pressured by a string of mixed earnings reports from companies ranging from airlines to banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85 points, or 0.3%, to 28752. The S&P 500 lost 0.3% and Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3%.

Uncertainty about a second wave of coronavirus infections and the extent to which governments may have to renew restrictions to control the spread is weighing on investors' minds as the third-quarter earnings season kicks off.

"Earnings season will create a lot of volatility, especially ahead of the election," said Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz.

Delta Air Lines shares dropped 3.1% after it posted a steep drop in sales for the most recent quarter and warned that the coronavirus would likely cut into demand for travel for years.

Other airline stocks fell in tandem, with American Airlines dropping 4.1% and United Airlines Holdings slipping 2.4%.

Financial stocks also came under pressure following a string of earnings reports.

JPMorgan Chase shares fell 1.5% after it posted earnings above expectations, but also said it would extend the suspension on stock repurchases at least through the end of the fourth quarter. Shares of Citigroup lost 4% after the bank reported profit declined 34% from the same period last year.

BlackRock bucked the trend, though, adding 4.6% after it reported a third-quarter profit that was above expectations and revenue that rose above forecasts.

News about potential vaccines for the coronavirus also moved markets Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson shares slid 1.9% after it halted its coronavirus vaccine trials due to a participant becoming unexpectedly sick, prompting fresh speculation about when immunization shots may become widely available. The company also raised its full-year expectations for adjusted operational sales in its earnings report.

J&J's vaccine is one of the most advanced Covid-19 shots in development and is among just a handful that had entered the last stage of testing in the U.S. This is the second time such a trial has been put on hold over a safety concern: AstraZeneca has since resumed its testing efforts in the U.K., but its clinical trials in the U.S. remain suspended.

"It's a reminder that while we have this race to get a vaccine, it could actually take longer," said Paul Jackson, global head of asset-allocation research at Invesco. People are also being too optimistic over how quickly a vaccine can halt the pandemic, he cautioned. "If we get one through the trials and authorized, that would be a great step, but then it will still take quite some time to get it widely distributed."

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6%.

In Asia, most major benchmarks were mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index was flat after trade data showed that Chinese exports rose nearly 10% in September, reflecting a continuing recovery. Markets in Hong Kong were closed due to Tropical Storm Nangka being slated to hit the city.

The International Monetary Fund also released an updated outlook for global economic growth, as finance ministers and central bankers gather virtually for the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings. It raised its forecasts for 2020, saying that it now expects the downturn to be less severe than it thought in June.

Akane Otani contributed to this article

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1221ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.35% 28730.94 Delayed Quote.1.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.26% 12121.910086 Delayed Quote.34.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 11900.166542 Delayed Quote.32.36%
S&P 500 -0.33% 3522.77 Delayed Quote.7.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
12:09pEUROPE : European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide
RE
11:39aWorld stocks pause in rally, USD bounces from three-week low
RE
11:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow snap four-day winning streak as J&J vaccine worries weigh
RE
10:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
10:07aTSX falls as materials sector drags on weaker bullion, copper prices
RE
10:06aTSX falls as materials sector drags on weaker bullion, copper prices
RE
09:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Mixed as Earnings Season Begins
DJ
09:46aTSX slips at open as materials drag
RE
09:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The earnings season starts
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE EVENT : iPhone 12 Expected With 5G Capabilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group