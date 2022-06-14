Log in
U.S. Supplier Price Gains Accelerated in May

06/14/2022 | 09:06am EDT
By Gabriel T. Rubin

U.S. suppliers' prices rose in May amid higher food and energy costs, adding to pressure on inflation.

The producer-price index, which measures what suppliers are charging businesses and other customers, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in May from the prior month, up from a 0.4% monthly gain in April, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

Producer prices had moderated somewhat in April, after the March gain had been the highest since records began in 2010, pushed up by surging energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The so-called core price index--which excludes the often-volatile categories of food, energy and supplier margins--rose 0.5% after a 0.4% gain the prior month.

On an annualized basis, the PPI rose 10.8% in May from a year ago, down slightly from a revised 10.9% in April. May marked the sixth consecutive month of double-digit annual gains for producer prices.

Economists are watching producer and consumer price indexes closely for signs that inflation could be peaking. With the annual increase in consumer prices ticking back up in May to 8.6%, Federal Reserve officials are contemplating a larger-than-expected 0.75-percentage-point interest rate increase at their meeting this week. Continued pressure on producer prices often signals future rises in consumer inflation as costs pass through supply chains.

Write to Gabriel T. Rubin at gabriel.rubin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 0905ET

