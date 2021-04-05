U.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought
an end to a legal fight over former President Donald Trump's
effort to block critics from following his now-frozen Twitter
account, deciding the dispute was moot and throwing out a lower
court's decision that found he had violated constitutional free
speech rights.
Trump had appealed after the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals concluded that he had ran afoul of U.S.
Constitution's First Amendment by blocking his critics on the
social media platform. Trump, a Republican, left office in
January, replaced by Democratic President Joe Biden.
With Trump no longer president, the justices declined to
hear arguments and resolve the case on the merits, tossing out
the 2nd Circuit decision.
Throughout his presidency, Trump had regularly used Twitter
to promote his agenda and attack detractors. Twitter banned
Trump from its service days after a mob of his supporters
attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York and Lawrence Hurley in
Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)