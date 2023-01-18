U.S. Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions

The justices denied a request by the dealers to block the laws, some of which imposed gun safety requirements on retailers, while their appeal of a lower court's decision in favor of New York proceeds.

The state's Democratic-led legislature passed some of the laws last June. Others were passed in July after the Supreme Court the prior month struck down New York's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home in a landmark ruling expanding gun rights.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)