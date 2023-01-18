Advanced search
U.S. Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions

01/18/2023 | 01:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Guns are displayed after a gun buyback event organized by the NYPD, in the Queens borough of New York City

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses.

The justices denied a request by the dealers to block the laws, some of which imposed gun safety requirements on retailers, while their appeal of a lower court's decision in favor of New York proceeds.

The state's Democratic-led legislature passed some of the laws last June. Others were passed in July after the Supreme Court the prior month struck down New York's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home in a landmark ruling expanding gun rights.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
