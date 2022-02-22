Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

02/22/2022 | 09:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee. Trump then appealed to the Supreme Court

Trump and his allies have waged an ongoing legal battle with the House select committee seeking to block access to documents and witnesses. Trump has sought to invoke a legal principle known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentially of some internal White House communications, a stance rejected by lower courts.

The House committee has said it needed the records to understand any role Trump may have played in fomenting the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. His supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to prevent Congress from formally certifying Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over Trump.

The committee asked the National Archives to produce visitor logs, phone records and written communications between his advisers.

Biden, who took office two weeks after the riot, previously determined that the records, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Lawrence Hurley


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aGermany halts gas pipeline approval, UK targets Russian billionaires
RE
10:04aHope, fear and uncertainty on Donetsk streets after Putin move
RE
10:01aToronto index dips as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate
RE
10:00aJury reached verdict in hate-crimes charges against Ahmaud Arbery's killers in Georgia
RE
10:00aVietnam to auction gasoline from reserves, power outage hit refinery
RE
10:00aOil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation
RE
09:59aFactbox-Companies with exposure to Russia react to Ukraine crisis
RE
09:58aU.S. Supreme Court takes up web designer's bid to rebuff gay weddings
RE
09:57aAirbus and engine maker CFM to test hydrogen plane propulsion
RE
09:56aADM sets record for single soybean shipment from northern Brazil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regi..
2Ukraine war fears shake stocks and send oil soaring
3Allianz fires two managers in wake of investment fund collapse
4Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% oil and gas emissions cut by 2030
5Volkswagen and top investor move closer to Porsche IPO

HOT NEWS