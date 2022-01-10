Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place limits on higher-ethanol fuel blend

01/10/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court during morning hours on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an industry group's bid to revive a decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump to allow expanded sales of gasoline that has a higher ethanol blend, called E15.

The action by the justices dealt a blow to the ethanol industry, which wants to increase sales and access to E15. Growth Energy, a biofuels industry group that had filed a petition asking the justices to review a lower court's ruling vacating the Trump administration E15 policy, expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision.

"Growth Energy will continue to explore all potential avenues to make unfettered access to E15 a reality," Emily Skor, the group's chief executive, said in a statement.

The EPA in 2019 extended a waiver that allowed year-round sales of E15, effectively lifting summertime restrictions. Ruling in a lawsuit brought by an oil refining trade group challenging the policy, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last year decided that the agency had exceeded its authority.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 81.16 Delayed Quote.5.20%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX -1.21% 166.4059 Delayed Quote.0.10%
WTI -0.25% 78.44 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:15pWall Street tumbles as tech stocks extend slide
RE
12:14pU.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials
RE
12:13pWells Fargo shares race ahead as investors bet on turnaround story
RE
12:12pDespite record COVID surge, Europeans ease rules for key services
RE
12:11pNo to "minority propaganda" in French schools, far-right's Zemmour says
RE
12:11pU.S. Supreme Court leaves in place limits on higher-ethanol fuel blend
RE
12:11pEU delays deadline on green investment rules for nuclear and gas
RE
12:11pFTSE 100 Closes Down 0.5% Dragged by Housebuilders
DJ
12:09pMedicare asked to reassess 2022 premium hikes after Aduhelm price cut
RE
12:08pGold eases on robust yields as focus turns on U.S. inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
4Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS