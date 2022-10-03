Advanced search
U.S. Supreme Court opens new term with a fresh face

10/03/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
STORY: The U.S. Supreme Court opened what promises to be an eventful new term on Monday - as the court also welcomed a new history-making justice to the bench.

Ketanji Brown Jackson - the first Black woman justice and President Joe Biden's appointee - joined the court's liberal bloc after being confirmed by the Senate in April to replace now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson is the sixth woman ever to serve on the court.. and For the first time, four women are serving together - Jackson, Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Jackson was not shy on her first day, posing questions to lawyers appearing in the first of two cases argued on Monday - a closely watched fight from Idaho over environmental regulation.

But Jackson's presence will do little to change the court's balance. The court still has a 6-3 super- conservative majority that has become increasingly assertive, as evidenced by its rulings last term overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide and expanding gun rights.

The new term will feature major disputes on affirmative action, voting, religion, free speech and gay rights.

Monday's session also marked the first time since the health crisis that members of the public were allowed into the ornate courtroom to watch arguments.


© Reuters 2022
