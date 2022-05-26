U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republican-led states on greenhouse gas policy

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday let President Joe Biden's administration raise the cost
estimate for the societal impact of greenhouse gases that
federal agencies would be able to consider when drafting new
regulations, rejecting a bid by Republican-led states to block
the move.
The action by the justices in a brief unsigned order boosted
the Democratic president's efforts to factor the risks of global
warming into federal decision-making. The Supreme Court left in
place a lower court's decision in favor of the Biden
administration.
The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
March blocked a decision the previous month by a federal judge
in Louisiana who issued a sweeping injunction preventing the
federal government from considering the formula.
Louisiana was one of 10 Republican-led states that
challenged the Biden administration's move, which revived and
updated a cost estimate that the administration of Democratic
former President Barack Obama had implemented. Another 10 states
filed a brief supporting the challenge.
The "social cost of greenhouse gases" estimate is used in
rule-making processes and permitting decisions to approximate
economic damages associated with a rise in greenhouse gas
emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.
The Biden administration adopted a value of about $50 a ton,
a significant increase on the $10 or less per ton under the
administration of Republican former President Donald Trump. The
states sued, saying the new administration broke the law by
changing the value without giving the public the opportunity to
weigh in.
The Biden administration countered that the number is merely
used to help draft regulations and that the states could not
show they have been harmed by it. The states can pursue a legal
challenge when a regulation based on the estimates is issued,
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Diane Craft and
Leslie Adler)