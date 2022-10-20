U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett declines to block Biden student loan relief

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney
Barrett on Thursday declined to block President Joe Biden's plan
to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge to
the policy's legality by a Wisconsin taxpayers organization
represented by a conservative legal group.
Barrett denied without explanation an emergency request to
put on hold the debt forgiveness plan for people who had taken
out loans to pay for college announced by Biden in August in the
challenge brought by the Brown County Taxpayers Association.
A lower court threw out the group's lawsuit for lacking the
necessary legal standing to bring the case because it could not
show that it was personally harmed by the loan relief.
Barrett, designated by the Supreme Court to act on emergency
matters arising from a group of states including Wisconsin, did
not ask Biden's administration for a response to the group's
request.
The plaintiffs in the case are represented by the Wisconsin
Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative legal group.
In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden
announced that the U.S. government will forgive up to $10,000 in
student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a
year, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received
Pell Grants to benefit lower-income college students will have
up to $20,000 of their debt canceled.
The policy fulfilled a promise that Biden made during the
2020 presidential campaign to help debt-saddled former college
students. The Congressional Budget Office in September
calculated that the debt forgiveness would cost the government
about $400 billion.
Democrats are hoping the policy will boost support for them
in the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which control of Congress is
at stake even as many Republicans criticize the plan.
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell called the debt
forgiveness "socialism" that will worsen inflation, reward
"far-left activists" and deliver a "slap in the face" to
Americans who paid back their student loans or picked career
paths including serving in the military to avoid taking on debt.
The lawsuit is one of several legal challenges contesting
Biden's authority to cancel the debt under a 2003 law called the
Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, which
lets the government modify or waive federal student loans during
war or national emergency. Biden's administration asserts that
the COVID-19 pandemic represented such an emergency.
The Wisconsin plaintiffs appealed to the Supreme Court,
undeterred after rapid losses in lower courts. The group filed
suit on Oct. 4, arguing that the policy "obligates federal taxes
and erases federal assets (in the form of debt) without any
authority whatsoever."
U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Green Bay threw out
the case two days later, noting that merely paying taxes is not
enough to challenge federal actions. The Chicago-based 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals subsequently refused the group's
request to block the debt relief program pending an appeal.
Among other legal challenges brought to Biden's plan was one
by six Republican-led states - Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, South
Carolina, Kansas and Arkansas.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)