Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, Politico reports

05/02/2022 | 11:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Light burns inside U.S. Supreme Court after leak of opinion preparing for the court to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion published by Politico on Monday.

The unprecedented leak from the conservative-majority Supreme Court sent shock waves through the United States, not least because the court prides itself on keeping its internal deliberations secret and leaks are extremely uncommon.

Reuters was not able to confirm the authenticity of the draft. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion which is dated Feb. 10, according to Politico, which posted a copy https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000180-874f-dd36-a38c-c74f98520000 online.

Based on Alito's opinion, the court would find that the Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb - between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy - was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

"Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion," Alito said, according to the leaked document.

The news broke a little more than six months before the mid-term elections that will determine if Democrats hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. Congress for the next two years of President Joe Biden's term in office.

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in U.S. politics and has been for nearly a half century.

"This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law," said former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

"It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace."

Republican Senator Tom Cotton said: "...Roe was egregiously wrong from the beginning & I pray the Court follows the Constitution & allows the states to once again protect unborn life."

Four of the other Republican-appointed justices - Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices, the report added.

After an initial vote among the justices following an oral argument, one is assigned the majority opinion and writes a draft. It is then circulated among the justices.

At times, in between the initial vote and the ruling being released, the vote alignment can change. A ruling is only final when it is published by the court.

In a post on Twitter, Neal Katyal, a lawyer who regularly argues before the court, said if the report was accurate it would be "the first major leak from the Supreme Court ever."

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard oral arguments in December on Mississippi's bid to revive its ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a law blocked by lower courts.

It appeared based on December's oral argument that a majority was inclined to uphold Mississippi's abortion ban and that there could be five votes to overturn Roe.

The Roe v. Wade decision recognized that the right to personal privacy under the U.S. Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy.

Christian conservatives and many Republican officeholders have long sought to overturn it.

The Supreme Court in a 1992 ruling called Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey reaffirmed abortion rights and prohibited laws imposing an "undue burden" on abortion access.

Mississippi asked the justices to overturn both rulings and Alito's draft opinion largely adopts the Republican state's arguments.

If Roe is overturned, abortion is likely to remain legal in liberal states. More than a dozen states currently have laws protecting abortion rights. Numerous Republican-led states have passed various abortion restrictions in defiance of the Roe precedent in recent years.

Republicans could try to enact a nationwide abortion ban, while Democrats could also seek to protect abortion rights at the national level.

Democrats said the draft opinion undermines the importance of this year's elections, in which they are seeking to maintain control of the House and Senate.

"We need to turn out the vote like we've never turned out the vote before," Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin told MSNBC. "The people need to stand up and defend democratic institutions and the rights of the people because the Supreme Court is certainly not doing anything for us."

Republican Senator Josh Hawley said, without evidence, that the leak was likely from a liberal inside the court.

"The justices mustn't give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong," he said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech in Washington; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Kim Coghill and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aLeaked draft abortion ruling a major blow to Supreme Court, experts say
RE
01:02aLondon copper, aluminium sink to lowest in 3 months on demand worries
RE
01:01aAustralia's central bank hikes interest rates, flags more to come
RE
01:01aAustralia's central bank hikes interest rates, flags more to come
RE
12:56a'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court
RE
12:48aPhilippine presidential candidates in final push to woo voters
RE
12:43aINSTANT VIEW-Australia raises interest rates for first time in a decade
RE
12:40aU.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto Washington streets
RE
12:34aTesla's 2022 annual shareholder meeting will be on august 4th in…
RE
12:34aSome in Shanghai come out for air as Beijing resumes mass COVID tests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Citi behind trade that caused brief European share plunge -sources, Cit..
3Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
4Oil climbs as EU gets set to ban Russian crude
5HSBC shares edge up after top shareholder urges bank's break-up

HOT NEWS