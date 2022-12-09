Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration

12/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Border Patrol warns of the dangers of illegally crossing the border between Mexico and the United States, in Sunland Park

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.

The justices took up the administration's appeal of a February ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidating the law for infringing on rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

The 9th Circuit's ruling threw out part of the conviction of a California man, Helaman Hansen, who had been prosecuted under the law.

The dispute is similar to one that the Supreme Court heard, but did not resolve, in 2020.

The federal government accused Hansen of deceiving undocumented immigrants between 2012 and 2016 by promising them that they could gain U.S. citizenship through an "adult adoption" program operated by his Sacramento-based business, Americans Helping America Chamber of Commerce.

The government said Hansen persuaded at least 471 people to join his program, charging them each up to $10,000 even though he "knew that the adult adoptions that he touted would not lead to U.S. citizenship."

Hansen was convicted in 2017 of violating provisions of the federal law that bars inducing or encouraging noncitizens "to come to, enter, or reside" in the United States illegally, as well as mail fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On appeal, the 9th Circuit in February ruled that the encouragement law is unconstitutional because it is overly broad and criminalizes even commonplace speech that is protected by the First Amendment, such as telling undocumented immigrants, "I encourage you to reside in the United States," or advising them about available social services.

The 9th Circuit upheld Hansen's other convictions and ordered that he be resentenced.

Biden's administration urged the Supreme Court to hear the case, faulting the appeals court for invalidating an "important tool for combating activities that exacerbate unlawful immigration."

The case will be heard during the court's current term, with a ruling due by June 2023.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Andrew Chung


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:58pStocks fall, yields rise as inflation data sends mixed signals
RE
04:54pColombia, U.S. to hold conference on migration in 2023
RE
04:48pBOJ's Takata: Japan not in phase to remove yield curve control - Nikkei
RE
04:48pFTX secretly funded crypto news site - Axios
RE
04:38pU.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
RE
04:28pSoybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
RE
04:22pWall Street ends lower as investors digest economic data
RE
04:22pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm on cash resiliency
RE
04:15pExxon completes sale of Chad, Cameroon operations for $407 million
RE
04:14pSpirit Airlines reaches a deal with pilots on new contract
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. producer prices increase in November
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS