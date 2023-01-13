Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Supreme Court to hear religious bias claim against Postal Service

01/13/2023 | 04:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal by an evangelical Christian former mail carrier in Pennsylvania who accused the U.S. Postal Service of religious bias after being reprimanded for refusing to deliver packages on Sundays.

The justices took up Gerald Groff's case after lower courts dismissed his claim that the Postal Service violated federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to exempt him from working on Sundays, when he observes the Sabbath, finding that his demands placed too much hardship on his co-workers and employer.

The case gives the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, another opportunity to back a plaintiff who has made a claim of anti-religion discrimination.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Andrew Chung


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:35pJapan's Kishida says allies must act in concert on China
RE
04:28pU.S. Supreme Court to hear religious bias claim against Postal Service
RE
04:07pSo far in 2023, s&p 500 rose 4.2%, dow rose 3.5% and nasdaq rose…
RE
04:07pCuba says vulture fund seeking 72 million euros never a creditor as UK court begins proceedings
RE
04:07pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens for fourth week on rising risk appetite
RE
04:06pEU asks member states for proposals on how to ease state aid rules
RE
04:05pS&p 500 close is highest since dec 13…
RE
04:03pLisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
RE
04:02pNasdaq closes at highest since dec 14…
RE
04:01pFor the week, the s&p 500 rose 2.7%, the dow rose 2.0% and the n…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2Analyst recommendations: Air Products, AutoNation, Lockheed Martin, Mos..
3Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
4China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks
5Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

HOT NEWS