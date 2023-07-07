STORY: The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case next term that will once again test constitutional rights to own firearms.

In this case: a Texas man challenging a law that prevented him from possessing a firearm after assaulting his girlfriend.

He argued the law violated the Second Amendment's "right to bear arms." The conservative-leaning 5th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed.

But President Joe Biden's administration then appealed, arguing that the Second Amendment allows the government "to disarm dangerous individuals - that is, those who would pose a serious risk of harm to themselves or to others if allowed to possess a firearm."

This will be one of the biggest cases the High Court - with a current 6-3 conservative majority - - will hear when their next term begins in October.

Recently, the court has taken an expansive view of Second Amendment rights in a nation facing persistent gun violence including mass shootings.

It has widened gun rights in three major rulings since 2008.

In June 2022, the court invalidated New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home, creating a new test for assessing firearms laws.

It said restrictions must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation," not simply advance an important government interest.