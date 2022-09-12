U.S. TREASURY 10-YEAR YIELD RISES AFTER AUCTION; UP 1.00 BPS ON…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Ageing Population
The future of mobility
Artificial Intelligence
Robotics
Financial Data
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
US Basketball
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. TREASURY 10-YEAR YIELD RISES AFTER AUCTION; UP 1.00 BPS ON…
09/12/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. TREASURY 10-YEAR YIELD RISES AFTER AUCTION; UP 1.00 BPS ON DAY, LAST AT 3.331%
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23p
Barclays ceo says bank 'not too concerned' about uk consumer cre…
RE
01:22p
Barclays ceo says bank sees few signs of stress from uk customer…
RE
01:18p
Barclays ceo says uk consumer balance sheets are strong because…
RE
01:17p
Barclays ceo says macro picture in uk is "challenging" due to in…
RE
01:14p
White House welcomes Tigrayan forces' openness to ceasefire in Ethiopia
RE
01:13p
Israeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production
RE
01:13p
BoFa Says Appointed Mike Joo Head Of Global Corporate & Investment Banking (GCIB) For North America
RE
01:13p
Barclays plc ceo c.s. venkatakrishnan says bank is "far along" i…
RE
01:12p
ICC judges reject record compensation for Congolese war crimes victims
RE
01:07p
Brazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Next, Redrow, The Berkeley Group, Vistr..
2
Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
3
Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
4
Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool ..
5
Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch
More news
HOT NEWS
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB.
+5.02%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
APPLE INC.
+3.74%
Google considers making some Pixel phones in India - The Information
AMGEN INC.
-3.75%
Amgen Announces Detailed Results from the Global Phase 3 CodeBreak 200 Trial
PURE GOLD MINING INC.
+23.81%
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Production Guidance for the Month August 2022
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL .
+3.35%
Magna invests $77 million in India's EV startup Yulu to enter micromobility market
PEMBINA PIPELINE COR.
+1.75%
Tourmaline cuts Q3 gas production due to weak pricing in western Canada
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master