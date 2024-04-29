U.S. TREASURY SAYS IT EXPECTS TO BORROW $243 BILLION IN APRIL-JUNE 2024, UP $41 BILLION FROM JANUARY ESTIMATE
US stocks gain at top data-heavy week amid suspected yen intervention
Tesla's California registrations down second quarter in a row, dealer data shows
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar posts a 3-week high as US currency retreats
Global upstream sector set for deals worth $150 bln over rest of 2024, report says
UAW deal with Daimler Truck boosts energy ahead of Mercedes vote in Alabama
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 1 PM ET
Experts, politicians call for scrutiny of Venezuela's use of cryptocurrency
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Alphabet, AT&T, Equifax, Darktrace...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Boss of battery giant CATL visits Elon Musk's hotel in Beijing - Reuters witness
WDH: Delivery Hero to get new Supervisory Board leadership - pressure from investor
