U.S. TREASURY SAYS UNDERSTANDS JAPAN INTENDED ITS ACTION TO REDU…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Fintechs
Robotics
US Basketball
Ageing Population
Hydrogen
Financial Data
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Luxury
Water
In Vino Veritas
Let's all cycle!
Smart City
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. TREASURY SAYS UNDERSTANDS JAPAN INTENDED ITS ACTION TO REDU…
09/22/2022 | 11:45am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. TREASURY SAYS UNDERSTANDS JAPAN INTENDED ITS ACTION TO REDUCE HEIGHTENED VOLALITY OF THE YEN
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY)
-1.02%
94.417
15.01%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY)
-1.36%
160.235
4.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY)
-1.54%
105.351
17.97%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
-1.46%
139.768
9.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY)
-2.76%
1.752818
16.65%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF)
2.91%
0.6904
-15.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY)
-1.20%
83.08
7.65%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY)
-1.43%
142.18
24.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:49a
Lennar corp chairman says everybody recognizes that there's goin…
RE
11:45a
U.s. treasury acknowledges bank of japan forex intervention…
RE
11:45a
U.s. treasury says understands japan intended its action to redu…
RE
11:44a
Mexico's main stock index extends losses, down 1.70%…
RE
11:42a
Biden says will discuss South China Sea with Philippine President Marcos
RE
11:42a
Factory Activity in Central U.S. Barely Grew in September -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
11:38a
Ten thousand volunteer to fight in Ukraine, Russia says
RE
11:36a
Canada to review impact of cannabis legalization four years on
RE
11:34a
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to solve social media harms
RE
11:32a
Euro zone yields hit new multi-year highs after global rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan
2
Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, CBRE Group, Glencore, MetL..
3
Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight
4
Japan Exchange : Sep. 22, 2022JPXTSEInformation JPX Commences Carbon Cr..
5
Bleaker economy could sour airline industry's bet on cargo planes
More news
HOT NEWS
SPERO THERAPEUTICS, .
+222.45%
Spero Therapeutics Shares Take Flight Premarket on GSK Pact
ELI LILLY AND COMPAN.
+3.68%
FDA Approves Eli Lilly and Company's Retevmo (selpercatinib), the First and Only RET Inhibitor for Adults with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors with a RET Gene Fusion, Regardless of Type
BLOCK, INC.
-6.27%
Block on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
AECON GROUP INC.
-1.70%
AECON GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
ENBRIDGE INC.
+0.50%
Canada's Pieridae in talks with government, TC Energy about east coast LNG project
PEMBINA PIPELINE COR.
-0.20%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave