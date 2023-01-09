Advanced search
U.S. TREASURY YIELDS SLIDE FURTHER; 10-YEAR YIELD DOWN 5.70 BPS…

01/09/2023 | 02:28pm EST
U.S. TREASURY YIELDS SLIDE FURTHER; 10-YEAR YIELD DOWN 5.70 BPS AT 3.514%


© Reuters 2023
