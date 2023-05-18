After the initial agreement of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade is signed, negotiations will commence on other trade areas including agriculture, digital trade, labor and environmental standards, state-owned enterprises and non-market policies and practices, USTR said.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement the deal strengthens U.S.-Taiwan relations and demonstrates that they can work together to advance trade priorities for their populations.
"We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a robust and high-standard trade agreement that tackles 21st Century economic challenges," Tai said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Chang)
By David Lawder