U.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead

12/02/2022 | 02:23pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI       Nov       46.2   (3)    46.1* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI                Nov       53.7   (10)   54.4 
          1000  Factory Orders                 Oct      +0.7%   (7)   +0.3% 
Tuesday   0830  U.S. Trade Deficit             Oct      $80.0B  (7)   $73.28B 
Wednesday 0830  Productivity (Revised)         3Q       +0.4%   (5)   +0.3%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Revised)     3Q       +3.5%   (5)   +3.5%** 
          1500  Consumer Credit                Oct     +$30.0B  (3)  +$25B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Dec 3     230K   (3)    225K 
Friday    0830  Producer Price Index           Nov      +0.2%   (8)   +0.2% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Nov      +0.2%   (7)   +0.0% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Nov       N/A          +0.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Dec       56.8   (6)    56.8*** 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories          Oct      +0.8%   (4)   +0.6% 
 
*Nov Flash Reading 
**3Q Prelim Reading 
***End-Nov Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1422ET

