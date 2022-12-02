U.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Nov 46.2 (3) 46.1* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Nov 53.7 (10) 54.4 1000 Factory Orders Oct +0.7% (7) +0.3% Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $80.0B (7) $73.28B Wednesday 0830 Productivity (Revised) 3Q +0.4% (5) +0.3%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 3Q +3.5% (5) +3.5%** 1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$30.0B (3) +$25B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 3 230K (3) 225K Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Nov +0.2% (8) +0.2% -- ex food & energy Nov +0.2% (7) +0.0% -- ex food, energy, trade Nov N/A +0.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 56.8 (6) 56.8*** (Prelim) 1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct +0.8% (4) +0.6% *Nov Flash Reading **3Q Prelim Reading ***End-Nov Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

