U.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Nov 46.2 (3) 46.1*
1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Nov 53.7 (10) 54.4
1000 Factory Orders Oct +0.7% (7) +0.3%
Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Oct $80.0B (7) $73.28B
Wednesday 0830 Productivity (Revised) 3Q +0.4% (5) +0.3%**
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Revised) 3Q +3.5% (5) +3.5%**
1500 Consumer Credit Oct +$30.0B (3) +$25B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 3 230K (3) 225K
Friday 0830 Producer Price Index Nov +0.2% (8) +0.2%
-- ex food & energy Nov +0.2% (7) +0.0%
-- ex food, energy, trade Nov N/A +0.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 56.8 (6) 56.8***
(Prelim)
1000 Wholesale Inventories Oct +0.8% (4) +0.6%
*Nov Flash Reading
**3Q Prelim Reading
***End-Nov Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-02-22 1422ET