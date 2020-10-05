U.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $66.2B (20) $63.56B
1000 Job Openings Aug 6.5M (3) 6.6M
& Labor Turnover
Wednesday 1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.0B (8) +$12.3B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 3 825K (18) 837K
Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +0.5% (13) -0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com