U.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $66.2B (20) $63.56B 1000 Job Openings Aug 6.5M (3) 6.6M & Labor Turnover Wednesday 1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$14.0B (8) +$12.3B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 3 825K (18) 837K Friday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +0.5% (13) -0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

