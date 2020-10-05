Log in
U.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead Update

10/05/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Aug      $66.2B  (20)  $63.56B 
          1000  Job Openings                Aug       6.5M   (3)    6.6M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
Wednesday 1500  Consumer Credit             Aug     +$14.0B  (8)  +$12.3B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 3     825K   (18)   837K 
Friday    1000  Wholesale Inventories       Aug      +0.5%   (13)  -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

