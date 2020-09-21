U.S. Translation Company : Names Industry Veteran Jesse Carrillo Vice President of Sales and Marketing

In Response to the Explosive Demand in the Language Services and Virtual Event Industries, U.S. Translation Company Appoints Sales Executive to Accelerate Revenue Generation and Go-to-Market Expansion

U.S. Translation Company, provider of the first language services platform, announced the addition of Jesse Carrillo as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Carrillo will drive the company’s long-term profitable revenue generation strategies and lead all field, sales operations and go-to-market teams across each business unit within the company.

“This year alone, we have experienced exponential growth as the market demands a complete language platform to handle all interpretation and translation needs while the world learns how to operate remotely,” said David Utrilla, President of U.S. Translation Company. “Seeing a 63% jump in growth affirms that the market is hungry for our comprehensive language platform and we must accelerate our ability to fulfill that demand in a repeatable and predictable manner. I am thrilled to welcome Jesse to be the catalyst for this acceleration—especially as we enter the event production industry. I have known Jesse for many years as he was a customer of U.S. Translation Company and therefore, he has a deep understanding of our customer’s journey and a clear vision for how to build upon our 25-year foundation.”

Jesse Carrillo joins U.S. Translation Company with over 20 years of experience and has held several transformational executive roles in sales, strategy, go-to-market and creating distribution and VAR networks internationally. Most recently he was the President of EdgeFive Group where he grew the business from the ground up—creating a multi-million-dollar profitable company in less than a year. In addition, Carrillo spent nine years at Cornerstone Technologies where he served as the Chief Revenue Officer and grew revenue by over 500% during his tenure at the company.

“I have long admired David’s dedication to his customers and providing a superior product and experience,” said Jesse Carrillo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at U.S. Translation Company. “The reality of how we conduct everyday business has drastically changed—especially when it comes to events. I am excited to be able to combine my extensive event production experience with U.S. Translation Company’s language platform to deliver a one-stop-shop solution that allows our clients to have meaningful connections while dispersed throughout the world.”

By disrupting the classic translation and interpretation services provider model, U.S. Translation Company has enabled clients around the world to enter new markets and increase sales by breaking through barriers in communication and understanding. With events going completely virtual or transitioning to a hybrid model, U.S. Translation Company is able to quickly deploy the industry’s only purpose-built, end-to-end language platform which provides translation and interpretation services, voice over and transcription. Language services for events is a completely different beast than translation for documentation or digital—U.S. Translation Company is able to guide clients by creating virtual, hybrid and in-person events with complete and comprehensive language support in over 200 languages.

About U.S. Translation Company

Operating as a close-knit team of passionate language industry experts, we focus on the success of our clients. We exceed our clients’ expectations by providing unparalleled and personalized customer service by deploying the industry’s first and only language platform solution. Currently U.S. Translation Company is able to provide language solutions in over 200 languages.

