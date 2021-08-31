Log in
U.S. Travel Reacts to EU Travel Restriction Recommendation

08/31/2021 | 01:13am EDT
U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on news that the European Union recommends removing the United States from its list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted:

'This is a disappointing development following the boost in inbound visitation by vaccinated travelers that many E.U. countries experienced this summer. It's a setback despite the uptake in vaccinations-the tool that's highly effective against the variants-which are on the rise on both sides of the Atlantic.

'Travel is a crucial component of the global economy and will be necessary for a full recovery from the economic devastation of the pandemic. We encourage the E.U. to remain open to vaccinated Americans, and likewise urge the United States to take immediate steps to begin welcoming vaccinated individuals and restoring our travel economy.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Travel Association published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
