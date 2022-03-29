U.S. Treasuries yield curve flashes red to investors

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve
is flashing a warning sign to Wall Street, where many are
worried that a recession could be in store after bond investors
pushed up short-term rates to the point where yields on the
two-year Treasury were actually higher than the 10-year
Treasury.
Such a phenomenon, called a "yield curve inversion," is a
key metric that investors watch as bond yields impact other
asset prices, feed through to banks' returns and have been an
indicator of how the economy will fare. Aside from signals it
may flash on the economy, the shape of the yield curve has
ramifications for consumers and business.
On Tuesday, one of the most closely watched parts of the
curve, the two-year to 10-year curve, briefly
inverted, after weeks of sharp moves in the U.S. Treasury
market, where investors have sold off Treasuries anticipating
aggressive interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve
which is fighting surging inflation.
That has sent a warning sign for investors that a recession
could follow. The last time it inverted was 2019 and the
following year, the United States entered a recession - albeit
one caused by the global pandemic.
"A lot of people focus on this and there could be a
self-fulfilling expectation, they see the 10 year/2 year invert
and believe there will be a recession and change behavior," said
Campbell Harvey, professor of finance at the Fuqua School of
Business, Duke University, who pioneered using the yield curve
as a predictive tool for recessions. "So if you're a company you
cut back capex and employment plans."
Harvey, who focused his research on a different part of the
yield curve, added that being prepared for a recession was "not
a bad thing... so when it occurs you survive."
Broker-dealer LPL Financial said the 2/10 inversion is "a
powerful indicator" pointing out that it predated all six
recessions since 1978, with just one false positive.
According to Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for
Commonwealth Financial Network, the lag between curve inversion
and the start of a recession has averaged about 22 months but
has ranged from 6 to 36 months for the last six recessions.
Some investors caution that the yield curve is just one
indicator among many to look for when predicting recession.
Indeed, equity markets have shot higher in recent weeks, with
the S&P 500 cutting its year-to-date loss to around 3% after
confirming it was in a correction last month.
For many market participants, however, the curve has become
a classically followed signal.
“There is definitely a psychological element to it,” said
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.
"The yield curve has worked in the past because it has been a
signal that the end of the cycle is coming.”
CLOSELY FOLLOWED
Yields of short-term U.S. government debt have been rising
quickly, reflecting expectations of a series of rate hikes by
the U.S. Federal Reserve, while longer-dated government bond
yields have moved at a slower pace amid concerns policy
tightening may hurt the economy.
As a result, the shape of the Treasury yield curve has been
generally flattening and in some cases inverting.
Not everyone is convinced the curve is telling the whole
story. Some say the Fed's bond buying program of the last two
years has inflated the price of 10-year Treasuries, keeping the
yield artificially low. They say the yield is bound to rise when
the central bank starts shrinking its balance sheet, steepening
the curve.
Clouding the picture further, different parts of the yield
curve have been sending different signals.
While financial markets see the two-year yield as a good
proxy for Fed policy and closely follow the 2/10 part of the
curve, many academic papers favor the spread between the yield
on three-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes.
This yield curve has not indicated recession.
Eric Winograd, senior economist, AllianceBernstein said
discussion of the yield curve inversion was "overheated."
"I understand the narrative and I think from a risk-taking
perspective there is good evidence that a flat or inverted yield
curve is a challenge for broader risk assets but I am not going
to worry more about a recession if the yield curve inverts by 5
basis points or doesn’t," Winograd said.
Investors may be more dismissive of an inversion this time
around, as the Fed remains very early in the hiking cycle, with
time to ease off the brakes if the economy appears to be
slipping into a downturn, TD's Goldberg said.
Researchers at the Fed, meanwhile, put out a paper https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/notes/feds-notes/dont-fear-the-yield-curve-reprise-20220325.htm
on March 25 that suggested the predictive power of the spread
between two- and 10-year Treasuries to signal a coming recession
is "probably spurious," and suggested a better herald of a
coming economic slowdown is the spread of Treasuries with
maturities of less than two years.
Still, for some, the trend is not to be ignored.
“When things invert you are definitely much closer to a
recession than a good outcome and that’s exactly where we are
today,” said Edward Al Hussainy, senior interest rate and
currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle. “It’s clear we have
arrived at a point of stress in markets.”
