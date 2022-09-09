Advanced search
U.S. Treasury Russian oil price cap guidance gives safe harbor to maritime service firms

09/09/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued new guidance on a proposed Western price cap on Russian oil exports, saying that maritime services providers would not be held liable for false pricing information provided by buyers and sellers of Russian crude.

But the guidance said that those purchasing Russian crude at prices above the cap who knowingly provide false documentation could be subject to investigations for sanctions violations, and the Treasury described a number of "red flags" that could indicate such activity. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 92.11 Delayed Quote.12.57%
WTI 3.81% 86.186 Delayed Quote.10.12%
HOT NEWS