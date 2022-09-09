U.S. Treasury Russian oil price cap guidance gives safe harbor to maritime service firms

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday
issued new guidance on a proposed Western price cap on Russian
oil exports, saying that maritime services providers would not
be held liable for false pricing information provided by buyers
and sellers of Russian crude.
But the guidance said that those purchasing Russian crude at
prices above the cap who knowingly provide false documentation
could be subject to investigations for sanctions violations, and
the Treasury described a number of "red flags" that could
indicate such activity.
