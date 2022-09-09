Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Treasury Russian oil price cap guidance gives safe harbor to maritime service firms

09/09/2022 | 07:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows oil tanks at the NNK-Primornefteproduct petroleum depot in the port of Vladivostok

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued new guidance on a proposed Western price cap on Russian oil exports, saying that maritime services providers would not be held liable for false pricing information provided by buyers and sellers of Russian crude.

The Treasury said in the guidance https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/126/cap_guidance_20220909.pdf that those purchasing Russian crude at prices above the cap who knowingly provide false documentation could be subject to investigations for sanctions violations. It said governments participating in the cap would share such information to help police it.

The price cap plan agreed by G7 wealthy nations calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering, navigation and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet-to-be-determined price cap on crude and oil products.

The Treasury said these service providers should retain records on Russian oil shipments for five years.

"Where a service provider without direct access to price information reasonably relies on a customer attestation, that service provider will not be held liable for potential sanctions breaches because of those acting in bad faith" who seek to violate or evade the cap," the guidance said.

EVASION VIGILANCE

Nonetheless, Treasury warned these firms to be "vigilant" about red flags indicating potential evasion or fraud, including evidence of deceptive shipping practices, refusal to provide requested price information, unusually favorable terms that could indicate a back-end arrangement to evade the price cap, or excessively high services costs.

It said any signs of manipulated documents, newly formed companies and abnormal shipping routes should also raise concerns.

The Treasury said the countries participating in the price cap will work together to set the cap levels for Russian crude oil and high-volume and low-volume petroleum product cargoes.

The consensus on the price cap levels will be reached with the aid of a "rotating lead coordinator" the department said, suggesting that countries in the coalition will have a temporary leadership role as the plan proceeds.

MORE TIME NEEDED

Treasury Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy Ben Harris said on Friday that it would be a few more weeks before the price cap plan is fully developed, including determination of the cap level.

At a Brookings Institution event, Harris asked skeptics of the cap to "wait for all the information and perhaps hold your fire before you conclude this will be too challenging to implement."

Western sanctions imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have led to a sharp collapse in Russian imports, hitting its domestic production hard, while foreign companies have exited the country in droves.

At the same time, Russia's oil industry has benefited from a 60% increase in oil prices that has more than offset a decline in export volumes.

(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 92.11 Delayed Quote.12.57%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.63% 474.7231 Real-time Quote.10.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.35% 60.585 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
WTI 3.81% 86.186 Delayed Quote.10.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/09Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
RE
09/09China reports 1,380 new COVID cases for Sept 9 vs 1,404 a day earlier
RE
09/09Japan's Emperor Naruhito to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in first overseas trip -media
RE
09/09Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search
RE
09/09Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning -BMKG
RE
09/09Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony
RE
09/09Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 bln deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
RE
09/09Canadian ceremony to proclaim accession of King Charles to be held Saturday
RE
09/09DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct. 27
RE
09/09U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Russia's treatment of jailed opposition leader Navalny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies
2Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony
3Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 bln deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
4What changes will the UK see with a new monarch?
5Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico

HOT NEWS