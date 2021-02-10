Log in
U.S. Treasury Yields Fall After Lackluster Inflation Data

02/10/2021 | 12:10pm EST
By Sam Goldfarb

U.S. government-bond prices climbed Wednesday after soft inflation data indicated that investors will have to wait longer for the big increase in consumer prices that many have been expecting this year.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.143%, according to Tradeweb, down from 1.174% before the data was released and 1.156% Tuesday.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, dropped after the Labor Department said core consumer prices, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, remained unchanged in January compared with the previous month. Core prices were also flat in December after a downward revision to the earlier estimate.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.1% increase in core prices in January.

Overall, the data indicates that "there's just no real significant underlying inflationary pressure," said Thomas Simons, senior vice president and money-market economist in the Fixed Income Group at Jefferies LLC.

The post-report rally was also notable because the Treasury is set to hold a $41 billion auction of 10-year notes at 1 p.m. ET. The looming influx of new bonds into the market would typically put upward pressure on yields, which were climbing before the inflation report

Some analysts played down the importance of Wednesday's data. Forecasts for higher inflation this year rest largely on the expectation that Congress will pass more than $1 trillion in new coronavirus relief legislation, and that the economy will also rebound sharply once more people are vaccinated.

Faster inflation tends to drive up Treasury yields because it erodes the purchasing power of bonds' fixed payments and can eventually lead the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates.

Year-over-year inflation numbers are also expected to climb this spring thanks to comparisons to deeply depressed prices in the year-earlier period. The impact from those comparisons will be transitory, however, and the same figures could start to fall by June, according to analysts.

Wednesday's data still shifted some investors' outlook. Heading into this week, many were thinking that future inflation would be building "on already some momentum that we were seeing now," but that argument is harder to make after the report, Mr. Simons said.

Market-based inflation expectations, based on the extra yield investors demand to hold nominal Treasurys over Treasury-inflation protected securities, or TIPS, also slipped after the data was released. The 10-year break-even rate, indicating annual inflation expectations over the next decade, was recently 2.19%, compared with roughly 2.21% on Tuesday.

The break-even rate is based on the outlook for the consumer-price index, which is usually a bit higher than the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption-expenditures price index.

The Fed targets an annual inflation rate of 2% but has said it would try to push inflation above that level for a period to account for the long time it has stayed below 2%.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1210ET

