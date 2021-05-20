U.S. Treasury backs off 21% global minimum corporate tax rate, wants at least 15%

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
said it proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least
15% during international tax negotiations on Thursday, backing
down from its earlier call for a 21% minimum rate.
The department said the proposal was made during a
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax
steering group meeting on base erosion and profit shifting.
"Treasury proposed to the steering group that the global
minimum tax rate should be at least 15%," the department said in
a statement. "Treasury underscored that 15% is a floor and that
discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate
higher."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen first proposed a 21%
global corporate minimum tax in April as part of President Joe
Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure spending proposal, which
would be financed largely by increasing the U.S. corporate tax
rate to 28% from the current 21%.
Some countries, notably France and Germany, backed the U.S.
proposal for a minimum rate as high as 21%, but other countries
viewed that level as too high.
Previous OECD minimum tax discussions had centered around
12.5% - the same rate charged by Ireland.
The Treasury Department said officials from its Office of
Tax Policy were "heartened by the positive reception to its
proposals and the unprecedented progress being made towards
establishing a global minimum tax."
It proposed the global minimum tax as a way to minimize the
impact of a higher U.S. tax rate on the competitiveness of
American companies and deter them from shifting operations or
profits to lower-tax jurisdictions.
Yellen had said she wanted to stop a "30-year race to the
bottom on corporate tax rates" at a time when governments have
spent trillions of dollars on COVID-19 relief measures.
The Treasury Department said it made clear at the OECD
meeting that a global minimum tax rate "would ensure the global
economy thrives based on a more level playing field."
(Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Will Dunham)