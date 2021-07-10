U.S. Treasury chief Yellen urges world to quickly finalize tax deal

VENICE, Italy, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen said on Saturday the G20 finance ministers meeting
in Italy showed that the world is ready to end the global race
to the bottom on corporate taxation and "should now move quickly
to finalize the deal."
"In addition to tax, the G20 made good progress on a range
of issues, including climate change and the effort to help lower
income nations with their vaccine rollout so the world can
finally neutralize the threat of COVID-19," Yellen said in a
statement, adding that multilateral cooperation can make the
United States more competitive in the global economy.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Paul Simao)