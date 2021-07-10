Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Treasury chief Yellen urges world to quickly finalize tax deal

07/10/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VENICE, Italy, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday the G20 finance ministers meeting in Italy showed that the world is ready to end the global race to the bottom on corporate taxation and "should now move quickly to finalize the deal."

"In addition to tax, the G20 made good progress on a range of issues, including climate change and the effort to help lower income nations with their vaccine rollout so the world can finally neutralize the threat of COVID-19," Yellen said in a statement, adding that multilateral cooperation can make the United States more competitive in the global economy. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pVirus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
RE
12:50pWe should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency
RE
12:28pIran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days
RE
12:24pG20 recognizes carbon pricing as climate change tool for first time
RE
12:24pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY  : Chancellor welcomes milestone G20 progress on global tax reform
PU
12:12pWe should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency
RE
12:12pItaly g20 presidency says we will come back to the issue of funding vaccines for poor countries in october
RE
12:12pUK finance minister says nations now need to finalise details of global tax deal
RE
12:11pItaly g20 presidency says new covid variants are increasing uncertainty, this is an area we must focus on
RE
12:08pItaly's g20 presidency says we should avoid introducing new pandemic-related restrictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
2Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
3DRAFTKINGS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
4Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster

HOT NEWS