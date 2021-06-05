U.S. Treasury chief says G7 commitments will help end race to bottom on taxes

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen said on Saturday that G7 finance ministers made a
"significant, unprecedented commitment" towards achieving a
global minimum tax rate of at least 15% to end a "race to the
bottom" on corporate taxation.
"The global minimum tax would also help the global economy
thrive, by leveling the playing field for businesses and
encouraging countries to compete on positive bases," such as
education, research and infrastructure, Yellen said in a
statement.
