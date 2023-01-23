U.S. Treasury emphasizes IRS customer service as tax seasons begins

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue
Service kicked off the 2023 income tax filing season on Monday
with 5,000 new customer service representatives, marking an
early U.S. Treasury emphasis on making the filing and processing
of returns more efficient as it rolls out $80 billion in new
funding.
The new hires will help to slash call waiting times and
shorten the processing time for paper tax returns and documents
as part of a first stage that will be followed later by the
ramping up of auditing of tax returns to curb evasion, according
to Treasury officials.
The customer service changes are being implemented as
Republicans in Congress are seeking to cut tens of billions of
dollars in IRS funding, which was enacted in President Joe
Biden's 2022 signature climate, health and tax law, the
Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters
that the 5,000 new customer service hires will be fully trained
by Feb. 20, when call volume from taxpayers typically increases.
He said the goal for the tax agency was to halve the average
hold time for callers to 15 minutes, and for 85% of callers to
reach a human operator, up from 15% last year.
Other improvements include fully staffing the 361 IRS
taxpayer service centers to triple the number of Americans that
receive in-person help with their taxes, as well as creating new
online portals to allow taxpayers to upload documents rather
than sending them by mail.
Although the tax agency has greatly reduced a massive
backlog of paper returns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still
had some 3.7 million unprocessed returns as of Dec. 2, more than
three times its stated goal of shrinking the backlog to
pre-pandemic levels. It is introducing new technology to more
accurately scan millions of paper returns into digital documents
that can be processed as if they were filed electronically,
Adeyemo said.
FUNDING FIGHT
The improvements coincide with preparations by the Treasury
and IRS to unveil a 10-year spending plan for the $80 billion in
IRS funding six months after the IRA was enacted.
"The resources provided by the IRA will continue to support
a years-long transformation of the agency," Adeyemo said. "In
just five months since the IRA's passage, we've made meaningful
progress to deliver the service American taxpayers deserve."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters in Africa
that the tax agency needs to be "completely redone" and managing
its overhaul is a major reason for her to stay in her job.
But the bulk of the funding is earmarked to improve tax
compliance and enforcement to shrink the tax gap - the
difference between taxes owed and those paid - which the IRS has
estimated could exceed $1 trillion annually because of evasion.
Democrats passed the funding to reverse a more than decade-long
slide in IRS funding that has reduced its staffing and audit
levels.
Some Republicans, emboldened by their party's recent seizure
of control of the U.S. House of Representatives, are looking to
curtail the IRS funding, which they claim will result in the
hiring of an "army" of 87,000 new "agents" to harass
middle-class taxpayers and small businesses.
The bulk of the new hires will replace retiring employees
and increase customer service and information technology
staffing, but the claims are perpetuated on social media and in
statements to the media. A recent report by the Treasury
Inspector General for Tax Administration said that the IRS is
looking to hire about 3,000 additional revenue agents in coming
years.
Yellen has told the IRS not to use the additional resources
to increase audit rates for American families earning less than
$400,000 annually.
