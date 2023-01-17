U.S. Treasury extends Citgo's protection from creditors for 3 months

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday extended
for three months a license that protects Venezuela-owned oil
refiner Citgo Petroleum from bondholders trying to seize its
assets to recoup about $900 million in pending debt.
U.S. protections on the Houston-based refiner have prevented
bondholders and creditors from moving ahead in court actions
seeking to recover defaults and debts owed by Venezuela.
There had been uncertainty over whether the Biden
administration would continue the protection after the
dissolution of opposition leader Juan Guaido's interim
government in Venezuela last month.
The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC) extended the general license 5J until April 20. The
three-month extension could signal a change in U.S. policy since
the previous OFAC license was for 12 months.
A federal court in October asked New York state's
highest court for guidance on whether bondholders are entitled
to seize a controlling stake in Citgo. There has been no
decision on that case. Venezuela is fighting in court on the
validity of the bonds.
A Citgo spokesman was not immediately available to
comment.
Citgo's management has since 2021 engaged in direct
negotiations with bondholders and other creditors in a move to
find payment solutions to halt the court cases, which in some
cases have moved so far as to set an auction calendar.
OFAC said in an explanatory note that in case of any
agreement on proposals to restructure or refinance payments due
to the holders of the PDVSA 2020 bond, additional licensing
requirements may apply.
"OFAC would encourage parties to apply for a specific
license and would have a favorable licensing policy toward such
an agreement," it added.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams and
Deepa Babington)