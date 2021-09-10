U.S. Treasury, financial industry discuss cryptocurrency 'stablecoins'

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department
met with a number of industry participants this week to quiz
them about the risks and benefits posed by stablecoins -- a
rapidly growing type of cryptocurrencies, the value of which is
pegged to traditional currencies, according to three people with
direct knowledge of the meetings.
Washington policymakers are alarmed at the rapidly expanding
cryptocurrency market which exceeded a record $2 trillion in
April. As of Friday, the market cap of stablecoins stood at
roughly $125 billion, according to industry data site
CoinMarketCap. It is unclear which financial regulations apply
to these relatively new products.
U.S. financial regulators are working to understand the
risks and opportunities posed by cryptocurrencies to the
traditional U.S. financial system and plan to issue a number of
reports on the subject in coming months, they have said.
In July, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government
must move quickly to establish a regulatory framework for
stablecoins.
In a sign those efforts are gathering pace, Treasury
officials this week met with financial industry executives to
discuss potential stablecoin regulation, the three sources said.
Two of the people said that in meetings this week, one of
which took place on Friday, officials asked whether stablecoins
would require direct oversight if they become extremely popular.
They also discussed how regulators should try to mitigate the
risks of too many people trying to cash in their stablecoins at
the same time, and whether major stablecoins should be backed by
traditional assets.
Officials also asked about how stablecoins should be
structured, how they could be used, whether the current
regulatory framework is sufficient, and other safety and
soundness issues, one of the people said.
Treasury officials also met earlier in the week with a group
of banks and credit unions to discuss similar issues, another of
the people said. Treasury officials appeared to be gathering
information and did not share their thinking on how stablecoins
should be regulated, this person added.
The information gathered at this week’s meetings is likely
to help shape a broad Treasury report on stablecoins expected in
the coming months.
In a statement, Treasury spokesman John Rizzo said the
department is examining "potential benefits and risks of
stablecoins for users, markets, or the financial system."
"As this work continues, the Treasury Department is meeting
with a broad range of stakeholders, including consumer
advocates, members of Congress and market participants,” he
added.
Washington policymakers worry the rise in privately-operated
currencies could undermine their control of the financial and
monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial
crime, and hurt investors.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Reserve and the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency are also working on
cryptocurrency projects, they have said.
