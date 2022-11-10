Advanced search
U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation, sees dollar strength easing

11/10/2022 | 11:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a U.S. five dollar note

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices.

The bulk of interventions seen were aimed at strengthening currencies, not weakening them, Treasury said in a semi-annual report, while acknowledging that emerging and developing economies might need a range of approaches - including intervention - to respond to current global economic conditions.

A senior Treasury official told reporters that the dollar's strength against other currencies, could begin to ease as monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve peaked and other central banks caught up.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
