U.S. Treasury grants more flexibility state-local aid funding rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on
Thursday it granted more flexibility to state, local and tribal
governments in spending $350 billion in COVID-19 aid funds,
issuing new final rules on the program launched last year.
The Treasury said that the new rules expand the uses on
which recipient governments can spend their allotted funds,
including child care and early education services, addressing
learning losses and affordable housing development to
pandemic-hit communities.
The final rules also expand support for public sector hiring
and allow a broader group of essential workers to receive
premium pay. They also expand eligible capital investment
projects for health infrastructure and, water, sewer and
broadband infrastructure, the Treasury said.
