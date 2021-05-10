U.S. Treasury launches access to $350 bln in state/local COVID-19 aid

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury launched
access to $350 billion in COVID-19 aid for state, local, tribal
and territorial governments on Monday, releasing rules for
allowable uses and a prohibition on tax cuts by recipient
states.
The Treasury said that states with seasonally adjusted
unemployment rates that are now 2 percentage points above levels
in February 2020 can receive all of the funds they are due
immediately. But those with smaller increases in unemployment
will get their funds in two payments a year apart.
The total funding for states in President Joe Biden's
American Rescue Plan Act is $195.3 billion.
Treasury said $65.1 billion has been allocated to counties
and $45.6 billion for metropolitan cities, which will both get
their funds in two tranches a year apart, with the first payment
coming in May.
Tribal governments, which receive a combined $20 billion,
will receive an initial payment in May and a second payment in
June based on employment data. The $4.5 billion allocated for
U.S. territories will all be delivered in May, Treasury said.
Treasury said the eligible uses for state and local funds
include public health responses to the pandemic and replacement
of revenues lost to the pandemic determined through a formula in
Treasury guidance. Uses also include addressing negative
economic impacts from the pandemic, including aid to unemployed
workers and hard-hit communities, and premium pay for essential
workers.
The Treasury also said the funds can be invested in
improvements to water, sewer and broadband internet
infrastructure.
But the Treasury maintained its plans to prohibit states
from using the funds to offset tax cuts, a provision opposed by
a number of Republican states.
"If a state or territory cuts taxes, they must demonstrate
how they paid for the tax cuts from sources other than
Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds - by enacting policies
to raise other sources of revenue, by cutting spending, or
through higher revenue due to economic growth," the Treasury
said.
States must pay back COVID-19 aid funds in the amount of
their tax cuts if they cannot demonstrate such offsets, Treasury
said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)