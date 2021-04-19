U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Monday
named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the
department's new "climate hub," disappointing activists who had
sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward
green investments.
John Morton, a partner with climate change advisory and
investment firm Pollination Group, will work to foster green
finance and use tax policy and financial risk assessments to
help reduce carbon emissions as climate counselor to Secretary
Janet Yellen, the Treasury said.
Morton brings more than 25 years of experience in emerging
markets, investment finance and economic and environmental
policy, the department said. He served in a senior climate post
in the Obama administration and at the Overseas Private
Investment Corp.
Morton will report directly to Yellen and advise her on a
broad range of climate matters, in particular efforts to
facilitate and unlock financing needed for investments to
achieve 'net zero' carbon emissions, the Treasury said.
"Climate change requires economy-wide investments by
industry and government as well as actions to measure and
mitigate climate-related risks to households, businesses, and
our financial sector," Yellen said in a statement.
"Finance and financial incentives will play a crucial role
in addressing the climate crisis at home and abroad and in
providing capital for opportunities to transform the economy."
NOT A REGULATOR
Morton joined Pollination Group in May 2020 after setting up
the Climate Finance Partnership, a venture capital fund bringing
together public, private and philanthropic funds to make
climate-related investments in emerging markets.
It included funding from the French and German governments
and BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager.
Several climate change and financial and consumer advocacy
groups called Treasury's choice a disappointment, saying that
Morton lacked financial regulatory experience and represented a
private-sector answer to the problem of climate change.
"Mr. Morton's appointment is not the senior financial
regulatory expert that many of us hoped to see," said Moira
Birss, climate and finance director at Amazon Watch. "A role
this important cannot be filled by someone who believes ‘the
market’ will fix the climate crisis or who is worried about
profit-making off of the energy transition."
In February, more than 145 organizations urged https://mkus3lurbh3lbztg254fzode-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/Treasury-Letter.pdf
Yellen in a letter to choose a climate czar with "deep
regulatory expertise" at the Federal Reserve and the Treasury to
force change through regulations.
At Pollination Group, Morton worked with companies that
wanted to set ambitious corporate emission reduction and clean
investment targets but didn’t have firm plans in place.
In an interview with Reuters earlier this year, Morton said
the United States needed a stronger leadership voice through
development banks and other institutions to mobilize more
private capital to developing countries to help them transition
to a lower-carbon economy.
"What has been lacking in the last four or five years, there
has not been top-down pressure from the (previous)
administration. The pressure of the bully pulpit appropriately
applied can really unlock things," he said.
Morton joins several other high-profile climate change
positions within the Biden administration, including a White
House climate policy team led by former Environmental Protection
Agency administrator Gina McCarthy and former Secretary of State
John Kerry.
Kerry said earlier this month that President Joe Biden plans
to issue an executive order https://www.reuters.com/article/us-imf-world-bank-climate/climate-risk-disclosure-requirements-will-spark-huge-investments-u-s-official-idUSKBN2BU3IX
that will lead to greater disclosures of financial risks to
investors by companies and financial institutions.
The Treasury said that in mobilizing financial resources to
cut carbon emissions, the new climate hub would prioritize the
expedited transition of high-emitting sectors and industries and
would leverage tax and economic policies to support building
climate resilient infrastructure.
The hub also will seek to understand and mitigate the risks
that climate change poses to financial system stability and
promote globally consistent approaches to assessing those risks,
Treasury said.
