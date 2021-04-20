U.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - A top Treasury Department
official met on Tuesday with 20 top bankers to discuss President
Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and ways to use
public-private partnerships to expand economic inclusion, the
agency said in a statement.
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told 20 bank
chief executives who are members of the nonpartisan Bank Policy
Institute research group, that "now is the moment to reimagine
and rebuild a new American economy" that rewards work, not
wealth, and create a tax code that helps end "profit shifting
and tax games."
Adeyemo and the CEOs also discussed economic inclusion and
ways to improve access to credit for low- and moderate-income
communities, particularly with regard to mortgage finance as a
pathway to building wealth, the statement said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)