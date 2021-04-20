Log in
U.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'

04/20/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - A top Treasury Department official met on Tuesday with 20 top bankers to discuss President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and ways to use public-private partnerships to expand economic inclusion, the agency said in a statement.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told 20 bank chief executives who are members of the nonpartisan Bank Policy Institute research group, that "now is the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy" that rewards work, not wealth, and create a tax code that helps end "profit shifting and tax games."

Adeyemo and the CEOs also discussed economic inclusion and ways to improve access to credit for low- and moderate-income communities, particularly with regard to mortgage finance as a pathway to building wealth, the statement said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


