Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Treasury posts record budget surplus in April as revenues soar

05/11/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $308 billion surplus in April -- a record for any month -- as receipts nearly doubled from a year earlier amid a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The April surplus compares to a $226 billion deficit for April 2021, when receipts were reduced by a one-month delay in the annual tax filing deadline until May 17.

The previous record monthly surplus was $214 billion in April 2018. April has traditionally been a budget surplus month due to the traditional April 15 tax filing deadline, but recent April deficits were recorded in 2009, 2010 and 2011 after a financial crisis, and in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Treasury official told reporters.

April receipts rose 97% from a year earlier to $864 billion, also a record for any month, the Treasury said. April outlays fell 16% to $555 billion, reflecting lower spending for COVID-19 relief.

For the first seven months of the 2022 fiscal year, the government reported a deficit of $360 billion, down 81% from the year-earlier deficit $1.932 trillion. Year-to-date receipts swelled by 39% to $2.986 trillion -- a record for the period -- while outlays fell 18% to $3.346 trillion.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By David Lawder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pDallas Fed taps U.S. central bank markets expert Logan as new chief
RE
02:47pGoogle says pixel buds pro launching july 21 for $199…
RE
02:46pGoogle teases pixel 7 and pixel 7 pro, will be available later t…
RE
02:45pArizona carries out first execution in eight years
RE
02:42pEnvironmental groups sue Canada over Bay du Nord oil project approval
RE
02:41pGoogle says pixel 6a available from july 21…
RE
02:38pU.S. solar tariff probe moving as quickly as possible -commerce secretary
RE
02:35pAbbott could restart infant formula production at Michigan plant
RE
02:35pGoogle says launching pixel 6a starting at $449…
RE
02:31pUK strikes new security agreement with Sweden and Finland
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS